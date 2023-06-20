Friends of Dakin Pool launch initiative to raise $160,000 for pool improvements

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friends of Dakin pool are announcing their summer campaign to raise $160,000.

The new fundraising campaign is called “Jump In! The Campaign to Support Dakin Pool”.

The original non profit was founded in 2005 and previously raised $154,000.

The Friends of Dakin Pool board of directors gathered in late June 2022 when the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department.

announced that Dakin Pool would remain closed for the summer due to a shortage of

lifeguards.

Fundraising will support three major areas capital improvements, services, and

operations.

Find Friends of Dakin Pool on GoFundMeJumpInDakinPool to contribute online to Jump In! The Campaign to Support Dakin Pool or make a check payable to Friends

of Dakin Pool, and mail to 6 State Street, Suite 605, Bangor, ME 04401.

Dakin Pool is located on 336 Pine St. Bangor, ME 04401.

