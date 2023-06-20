Dry & Warmer Days Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Broken clouds and a few passing showers will be possible through the first part of the night. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s & 50s with areas of patchy fog.

Wednesday will have more sunshine and warmer temperatures as an upper-level ridge continues to build into the region. Highs will range from the upper 60s along the coast to the upper 70s and close to 80° inland.

Afternoon highs will continue to increase through Friday. Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the 70s & 80s with mostly sunny skies.

By the end of the week, a Bermuda high will position itself off in the Atlantic. As this happens, an upper-level trough will develop just to our west. The pair will help direct tropical moisture into the northeast by Friday and through the weekend. So what does this mean for us? On Friday, the humidity will become more noticeable with dew points reaching the 60s. The humidity will become more extreme by the weekend as dew point temperatures could reach the low 70s giving it a tropical feel. On top of the humidity, temperatures through the weekend will be mostly in the 70s. Saturday will be dry for the first half of the day, but by the afternoon showers & thunderstorms will develop and with the tropical moisture across the region, heavy downpours will be likely. A cold front on Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures along with another potential for showers & storms with downpours.

Temperatures will be dropping into the 60s & low 70s for much of next week. It does also look like we will be settling into an active weather pattern where daily chance for rain will be possible every day.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a passing shower. Lows in the 40s & 50s with areas of patchy fog. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: First day of Summer. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and closing in on the 80° mark. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & humid. Highs well into the 70s & 80s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers & storms arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with showers & storms. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Slightly humid.

