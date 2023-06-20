Downeast community celebrates Juneteenth in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Juneteenth celebration continued into the afternoon Downeast.

Hundreds of people gathered at Knowlton Park in Ellsworth for guest speakers, music, food and more - their third annual celebration.

Open to all for free, the event followed the Weekend on the Water in Lamoine, which featured two days of outdoor activities.

The event concluded with a blessing from Chief Oscar Mokeme of the Museum of African Culture.

Organizers say the attendance and support was overwhelming.

“The best part is the smiles on people’s faces, the range of emotions that we feel - from celebration to commemoration, recalling the pain, but also recalling our triumph, and our looking forward to the future,” Jacques Newell Taylor said.

“A rising tide really does raise all boats,” Janine “JG” Georgette said. “And so, when we are doing well, and expressing the best of us, everybody gets the benefit of that. You don’t have to be Black to get the benefit of that. People have come together, and it’s only a good thing when we come together.”

Organizers called for those in attendance to spread the day’s message of unity and equality beyond Monday’s event and into everyday life.

