Downeast community celebrates Juneteenth in Ellsworth

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Juneteenth celebration continued into the afternoon Downeast.

Hundreds of people gathered at Knowlton Park in Ellsworth for guest speakers, music, food and more - their third annual celebration.

Open to all for free, the event followed the Weekend on the Water in Lamoine, which featured two days of outdoor activities.

The event concluded with a blessing from Chief Oscar Mokeme of the Museum of African Culture.

Organizers say the attendance and support was overwhelming.

“The best part is the smiles on people’s faces, the range of emotions that we feel - from celebration to commemoration, recalling the pain, but also recalling our triumph, and our looking forward to the future,” Jacques Newell Taylor said.

“A rising tide really does raise all boats,” Janine “JG” Georgette said. “And so, when we are doing well, and expressing the best of us, everybody gets the benefit of that. You don’t have to be Black to get the benefit of that. People have come together, and it’s only a good thing when we come together.”

Organizers called for those in attendance to spread the day’s message of unity and equality beyond Monday’s event and into everyday life.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Maine Kids Count
Maine childcare advocates say the system still needs improvement
Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park in Brewer
Clear skies and sunshine just in time for Brewer Juneteenth Celebration
Crash on I-95 in Augusta (Maine State Police)
Two people hurt after wrong-way crash on I-95
Juvenile charged after attempted armed robbery in Dover-Foxcroft