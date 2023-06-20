Clear skies and sunshine just in time for Brewer Juneteenth Celebration

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The message was clear in Brewer on this Juneteenth: Freedom, Unity, and Love.

Folks came together at the Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park for a celebration lead by James Varner.

Varner is the founder and president of the Maine Human Rights Coalition.

“We use a pledge that I wrote, the pledge to undo racism and discrimination in America, to help bring people together and to stamp out racism and the mistreatment of people who may be of a different race, or a different religion, or look different from them,” said Varner.

Brewer city officials are happy to see this continued celebration of diversity and inclusion.

“Seventeen years ago, we were the first community to recognize Juneteenth and to make it a day to be recognized and celebrated. I think the celebration is to really recognize the history but also look forward to the future. Know where we are today, and, I mean, look at how far we’ve come. I’m an Asian, you know, mayor for the City of Brewer,” said Brewer Mayor Soubanh Phantay.

Varner has a special message for everyone.

“We are all family as human beings, regardless of our race, color, or creed. We are what’s known as mammals, homo sapiens. And that my friends out there in the TV audience means that we are all brothers and sisters. So, let us...(singing) LOOOOVE one another! Every chance we get. Channel Five keeps love alive,” said Varner.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.