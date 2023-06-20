Bucksport looking to win both softball and baseball state titles

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - It’s an incredibly exciting time for the town of Bucksport.

Both the baseball and softball teams are playing for a state championship.

Not too long ago, they played side by side against the same opponent, and both came out on top in the North Regional Championship.

Knowing you’re about to play for a state title can be nerve racking. But don’t tell that to these teams.

“We’re confident. We’re so relaxed and collected we just see it as another game that we’re ready to take on,” said Junior Ayden Maguire.

“Like we’re having fun and we only see it as a game. We don’t try to put too much pressure on ourselves over it. Because when we have pressure that’s when we start making errors and mistakes,” Maguire added.

The story of getting to this point is different for both of these squads.

For baseball, they’re looking to win back-to-back titles.

“After last year we know what it takes. We know how hard we have to work,” said Maguire.

But for softball, it’s a story of redemption.

“I think we’re really excited. I mean after the early loss last year coming off a great regular season. We definitely have a lot to prove this year. And it’s a great team spirit honestly like we go in confident, and we just work together,” said Junior Lily Chiavelli.

Regardless of what happened the year before. The camaraderie amongst the Golden Bucks has gotten them a trip to the state championship.

“It’s so amazing being part of this team. It’s like a second family honestly, I played with a lot of these girls since I was like four and just getting to play with them now is just so much fun,” added Chiavelli.

“There’s nothing better than just having fun on a ball field with your best friends,” said Junior Gavyn Holyoke.

Bucksport is a town that loves its sports. And they’ve been there for these teams and the good times and the bad.

“So much support. I mean the town has just always been great and like a really supportive like town about sports and it’s really exciting,” said Chiavelli.

“It’s been amazing having people come to our and away games and our home games with signs and everyone cheering,” said Junior Jayden Tripp.

“Because without it I feel we definitely couldn’t go as far. Our fans are awesome,” said sophomore Jetta Shook.

“We have a perfect sports town. It’s small, everybody knows each other so it really lifts your spirits,” said Senior Brandon Elden.

