Brewer non-profit needs help storing pet supply donations

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One small spot in Brewer is running a large operation.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging has many services for older adults, including ways to help their pets.

The Furry Friends Food Bank helps lower-income older adults with pet care supplies for their four-legged companions.

“We became aware as a program that some of our nutrition consumers were having to make the very difficult decision to decide whether they were feeding themselves toward the end of the month or feeding their pets. So, we decided that there’s this gap in coverage, so we take food donations, cat food, dog food, pet supply donations, create monthly kits so that at our distribution sites each month, we distribute these kits to kind of help take some of the financial burden off of our consumers so they can, you know, stay at home with their beloved pets,” said Christopher Hill, EAAA communications and development director.

After years of working with community partners, they now distribute 12,000 pounds of pet food a month to up to 400 pet owners in Hancock, Washington, Piscataquis, and Penobscot counties.

But, they’ve run into a bit of a bind.

“Right now, we have a huge demand for pet food and serving people, and we have limited space. So, we are cramped into two rooms. We need to get all of the pet food in, packed, and out to sites on a one-week basis because we don’t have storage. And, we have an amazing opportunity from a national pet food distributor where we can get 27 pallets of pet food for free which is an over $45,000 value, but we need space,” said Kelly Adams, EAAA nutrition manager.

They’re asking for your help.

“This is an amazing opportunity that will provide us with a quarter of the year’s pet food. Any ideas would be welcome. It’s an amazing gift, and we would really like to be able to accept it. So, please reach out to us with any ideas or if you do have a space that we could use,” said Adams.

If they don’t find a space to hold the goods, they will not be able to accept this donation that could help a great deal with their mission to help older adults care for their pets.

“It’s impactful. It’s really important to have those pets at home to provide meaning and life enrichment. So, for us at EAAA, it’s not just about living as long as you can but living as long as you can with meaning and in life enrichment. So, being able to keep our consumers’ pets at home, and taking some of that financial burden off of our consumers, so they’re able to do that is incredibly impactful,” said Hill.

If have a suggestion for a place where the donation can be stored, you can call 941-2865 and speak to Kelly Adams or Chris Hill. If you would like to donate pet supplies you can drop off donations at EAAA’s office at 240 State Street in Brewer.

They accept donations Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

For more information, visit their website.

