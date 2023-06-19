Two people hurt after wrong-way crash on I-95

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital this weekend after a head-on crash on I-95 in Augusta.

It happened Saturday night in the southbound lane.

Police say a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Sarah Lincoln of Winthrop entered the interstate the wrong way and hit a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Julia Kronstrand of Litchfield.

Officials say Kronstrand suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and Lincoln had minor injuries.

State Police say Lincoln is suspected of driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

