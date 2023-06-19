Park Loop rd. in Acadia National Park will experience detour starting tomorrow

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting tomorrow, the one-way, 0.7-mile segment of Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park between the intersection with Kebo Street and Sieur de Monts in Bar Harbor will be temporarily closed to all users in order to complete emergency culvert repairs.

This includes motor vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles.

All traffic will be detoured on Kebo Steet and continue to Cromwell Harbor Road to Main Street.

It will then rejoin the Park Loop Road at the Sieur de Monts entrance.

The detour will not affect access to any other areas of Acadia National Park.

The National Park Service says it’s working with the contractor to get the repairs done as soon as possible.

