One person injured after crash on I-95
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - One woman was taken to the hospital this morning after police say her vehicle rear-ended a cement truck on I-95 in Newburgh.
According to State Police, 72-year-old Diane Mailhot of dexter was traveling north when she hit the truck and her car became partially trapped.
Police say Mailhot’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and the truck driver wasn’t injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
