One person injured after crash on I-95

One woman was taken to the hospital this morning after police say her vehicle rear-ended a...
One woman was taken to the hospital this morning after police say her vehicle rear-ended a cement truck on I-95 in Newburgh.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - One woman was taken to the hospital this morning after police say her vehicle rear-ended a cement truck on I-95 in Newburgh.

According to State Police, 72-year-old Diane Mailhot of dexter was traveling north when she hit the truck and her car became partially trapped.

Police say Mailhot’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and the truck driver wasn’t injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Starting tomorrow, the one-way, 0.7-mile segment of Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park...
Park Loop rd. in Acadia National Park will experience detour starting tomorrow
Annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary on this July
Annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary this July
A new bill will allow students to elect members to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees
A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions...
A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions or political advertising is now on the Governor’s desk