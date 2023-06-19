One person injured after crash on I-95

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - One woman was taken to the hospital this morning after police say her vehicle rear-ended a cement truck on I-95 in Newburgh.

According to State Police, 72-year-old Diane Mailhot of dexter was traveling north when she hit the truck and her car became partially trapped.

Police say Mailhot’s injuries are non-life-threatening, and the truck driver wasn’t injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.