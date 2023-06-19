A new bill will allow students to elect members to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another bill on the Governor’s desk would allow students to elect members to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.

Senator Mike Tipping of Orono, the sponsor of the bill, says students should have a say in how the system is run.

The bill would replace the current student member of the UMS Board of Trustees, who is appointed by the Governor, with two students from two different schools in the system who would be elected by their student bodies.

The students would serve two year terms with the same rights as appointed members.

