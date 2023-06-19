Mostly Cloudy & Cool Today, Few Isolated Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a soggy weekend... things are looking much drier for the week ahead. The storm that brought us the weekend’s wet weather is pulling away from the area this morning. Upper level energy remaining overhead will result in plenty of clouds today along with the chance of a few isolated showers this afternoon. Shower chances look very minimal so overall a dry is expected for most locales. With lots of clouds over the area, temperatures will remain on the cool side for today with highs in the 60s this afternoon. An upper level disturbance is forecast to move into the region tonight giving us a chance for some scattered showers during the overnight hours. The best chance of showers will be over areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Lows tonight will drop back to the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area Tuesday. This will give us another chance for some scattered showers during the day. The best chance, again, looks like it will be over areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to around 70°. High pressure will build into the region Wednesday bringing us sunshine and warmer weather. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Our weather looks good for Thursday and Friday as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will continue to warm and humidity levels will be increasing as well. Look for highs in the 80s inland Thursday, upper to low 70s along the coast under mostly sunny skies. Humidity looks like it will still be fairly comfortable Thursday. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s inland and upper 60s to low 70s along the coast. Dewpoint will climb into the 60s Friday making for a humid day.

Today: Mostly cloudy. An isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs between 60°-69°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible, mainly south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Lows between 48°-55°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible, mainly south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer with highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. Highs in the 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the coast.

