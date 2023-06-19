Maine’s Speaker of the House issues statement on Juneteenth

Juneteenth was declared a federal and state holiday in 2021
Juneteenth is recognized as both a state and federal holiday in Maine
Juneteenth is recognized as both a state and federal holiday in Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Monday, June 19 marks Juneteenth, a holiday in the United States commemorating the day when the last enslaved people in the country were informed of their freedom. In the 130th Legislature, Speaker Talbot Ross’ bill LD 183, An Act To Establish Juneteenth as a Paid State Holiday became law, with 2023 as the first year of its official recognition in the state of Maine.

Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross released the following statement:

“Juneteenth is not only a day to celebrate those who fought for freedom and our collective liberation, it is a day to confront our nation’s true history. It marks our country’s second independence day. For enslaved people, freedom and justice were delayed for far too long and we must reflect on that resulting grievous and ongoing legacy. On Juneteenth, we must recognize the progress we’ve made and recommit ourselves to our shared work to ensure racial justice, equity, and equality in Maine and America.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Happy Father's Day
Happy Father’s Day to the dads of TV-5
Bucksport Pride 2023
Bucksport Pride celebrates third annual community event
Mobile sauna makes its way around Mount Desert Island
Mobile sauna makes its way around Mount Desert Island
Historic fair wraps up first year under new ownership