Maine’s Speaker of the House issues statement on Juneteenth

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Monday, June 19 marks Juneteenth, a holiday in the United States commemorating the day when the last enslaved people in the country were informed of their freedom. In the 130th Legislature, Speaker Talbot Ross’ bill LD 183, An Act To Establish Juneteenth as a Paid State Holiday became law, with 2023 as the first year of its official recognition in the state of Maine.

Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross released the following statement:

“Juneteenth is not only a day to celebrate those who fought for freedom and our collective liberation, it is a day to confront our nation’s true history. It marks our country’s second independence day. For enslaved people, freedom and justice were delayed for far too long and we must reflect on that resulting grievous and ongoing legacy. On Juneteenth, we must recognize the progress we’ve made and recommit ourselves to our shared work to ensure racial justice, equity, and equality in Maine and America.”

