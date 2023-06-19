Juvenile charged after attempted armed robbery in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Police say a juvenile is facing a robbery charge after an attempted armed robbery in Dover-Foxcroft Monday afternoon.

Dover-Foxcroft Police were called to the area of Mechanic Street after a victim said they were approached by someone who pulled a knife and demanded their property.

Police say the victim got away unharmed and provided a detailed description of the suspect.

Police were able to find the suspect on Spring Street where they were taken into custody without incident.

The juvenile, who’s name was not released, was placed on house arrest and released to their parents.

