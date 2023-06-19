Governor Mills statement on Juneteenth

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in honor of Juneteenth:

“Today, Maine and America commemorate the day when, nearly a century after our nation’s founding, the promise of freedom was finally extended to all Americans,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I was proud to sign the law that recognized Juneteenth as an official state holiday in Maine. Today, and every day, I encourage people across Maine to take time to reflect upon the strength, determination, heritage, and immeasurable contributions of the countless black Americans who have shaped our state and nation.”

In 2021, Governor Mills signed LD 183, An Act to Establish Juneteenth as a Paid State Holiday. Last week, Governor Mills issued a proclamation in honor of Juneteenth.

In 2019, Governor Mills signed into law legislation establishing the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations to promote, implement and coordinate programs that create and improve opportunities and incorporate the goal of eliminating disparities for historically disadvantaged racial, indigenous and tribal populations in Maine. Governor Mills later provided $50,000 in initial funding from the Governor’s Contingent Account to jumpstart the work of the Commission and funded it in her most recent budget.

In 2021, Governor Mills signed into law ‘An Act To Require the Inclusion of Racial Impact Statements in the Legislative Process’ that creates a process to review all legislation for potential impacts on historically disadvantaged populations.

###

