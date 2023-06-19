Conditions will finally start to feel like summer

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure is sitting over the northeast, finally giving us a break from widespread rain activity. However, a weak upper-level disturbance will bring us the chance of a few showers overnight and isolated showers on Tuesday. Otherwise, high pressure will be in control for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be slowly increasing through the week, and so will the humidity.

The high pressure system will slowly move out on Friday. Its position will help feed moisture into the Northeast. Humid conditions are expected through the weekend as well as the chance of showers and storms. On Saturday, showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. On Sunday, showers and storms are possible again. With all the moisture expected over the region, some of the showers could be locally heavy.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Patchy fog. Lows 49-55°. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 63-71°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Light southwest wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s along the coast, 80s inland. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s along the coast, 80s inland. Humid. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

