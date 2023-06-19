A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions or political advertising is now on the Governor’s desk

A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions...
A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions or political advertising is now on the Governor’s desk.(WMTW)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions or political advertising is now on the Governor’s desk.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Mike Tipping of Orono, says Mainers have experienced massive increases in their power bills over the last several years.

He says Maine’s monopoly utility companies need to be held accountable and a first step is transparency in spending that will protect ratepayers.

The bill would require utilities to disclose and report money spent on public advertising through quarterly and annual reports that can be accessed by the public.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Starting tomorrow, the one-way, 0.7-mile segment of Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park...
Park Loop rd. in Acadia National Park will experience detour starting tomorrow
One woman was taken to the hospital this morning after police say her vehicle rear-ended a...
One person injured after crash on I-95
Annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary on this July
Annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary this July
A new bill will allow students to elect members to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees