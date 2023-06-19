AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions or political advertising is now on the Governor’s desk.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Mike Tipping of Orono, says Mainers have experienced massive increases in their power bills over the last several years.

He says Maine’s monopoly utility companies need to be held accountable and a first step is transparency in spending that will protect ratepayers.

The bill would require utilities to disclose and report money spent on public advertising through quarterly and annual reports that can be accessed by the public.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.