A bill is seeking to remove the statute of limitations on criminal and civil actions involving sexual abuse of minors

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill to remove the statute of limitations on criminal and civil actions involving sexual abuse of minors received unanimous initial approval in the Senate last week.

Senator Joe Baldacci of Bangor is the sponsor of the bill.

He says the goal is ensure victims have access to justice.

If approved, the bill would allow civil or criminal charges to be pursued at any time by victims of sexual abuse if they were under the age of 18 at the time the crime was committed.

The bill faces more votes in the Senate and House.

