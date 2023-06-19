Bangor High School Girls 4x100 team places first in national competition

EUGENE, Oregon (WABI) - Bangor High School Outdoor Track and Field has a National Champion!

The Bangor girls 4x100 team finished first at a national event at the University of Oregon over the weekend.

Samantha Erb, Sophia Chase, Madeline Thai, and Anna Connors placed first with a time of 49.74.

It was a also a good weekend for the girls 4x200 team from Bangor High.

The team of Callie Tenant, Maddie Cyr, Madeline Thai and Evelyn Humbert finished 2nd.

Congrats to all the Bangor Rams on a job well done this weekend!

