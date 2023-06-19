Bangor High School Girls 4x100 team places first in national competition

Landri Lallande wins discus state championship
Landri Lallande wins discus state championship(WVVA NEWS)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Oregon (WABI) - Bangor High School Outdoor Track and Field has a National Champion!

The Bangor girls 4x100 team finished first at a national event at the University of Oregon over the weekend.

Samantha Erb, Sophia Chase, Madeline Thai, and Anna Connors placed first with a time of 49.74.

It was a also a good weekend for the girls 4x200 team from Bangor High.

The team of Callie Tenant, Maddie Cyr, Madeline Thai and Evelyn Humbert finished 2nd.

Congrats to all the Bangor Rams on a job well done this weekend!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Greely girls, York boys win titles
Class B Lacrosse State Championships
Old Town captures Class B North baseball title
Old Town captures Class B North baseball title
Bucksport repeats as Class C North baseball champions
Bucksport repeats as Class C North baseball champions
Machias completes comeback to win Class D North softball championship
Machias completes comeback to win Class D North softball championship