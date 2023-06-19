Annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary this July

Annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary on this July
Annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary on this July(Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife/John Hall)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary on Saturday, July 15th.

Since 1983, Maine Audobon has been engaging hundreds of volunteers who venture onto lakes and ponds across the state to count loons, every third Saturday of July.

Maine Audubon uses the statewide snapshot to estimate the annual population and track population trends.

The data determines where struggling nesting loons need help and how to reduce loon disturbance and mortality.

They can always use more counters, especially in the northern part of the state.

For more information on the count and volunteering, go to maineaudubon.org/projects/loons

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Starting tomorrow, the one-way, 0.7-mile segment of Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park...
Park Loop rd. in Acadia National Park will experience detour starting tomorrow
One woman was taken to the hospital this morning after police say her vehicle rear-ended a...
One person injured after crash on I-95
A new bill will allow students to elect members to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees
A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions...
A bill that would ban public utilities from spending ratepayer money on political contributions or political advertising is now on the Governor’s desk