Annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary this July

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual Loon Count is marking its 40th anniversary on Saturday, July 15th.

Since 1983, Maine Audobon has been engaging hundreds of volunteers who venture onto lakes and ponds across the state to count loons, every third Saturday of July.

Maine Audubon uses the statewide snapshot to estimate the annual population and track population trends.

The data determines where struggling nesting loons need help and how to reduce loon disturbance and mortality.

They can always use more counters, especially in the northern part of the state.

For more information on the count and volunteering, go to maineaudubon.org/projects/loons

