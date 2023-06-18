Mobile sauna makes its way around Mount Desert Island

Bar Harbor, Maine (WABI) - Even on a cool, breezy day, things are heating up in Bar Harbor. Selkie Sauna is Mount Desert Island’s new mobile sauna.The idea came from a local cold water swimming group, who wanted to take it step forward.

Selkie Sauna Co-Owner, Anne Woodman said, “We are a larger group of women who does... not just women but mostly women, who does cold water swimming all year round here on the island. And around this time last year, actually, we visited a floating sauna that was privately owned that was kind of a friend of a friend’s, and we were in there and thought, ‘We need to have a sauna.”

So, the group came together and built the sauna on a trailer, so it could be towed to their various swimming spots. Then, another idea came along.

“It’s was just bringing us so much joy and it was getting a lot of attention and we just really wanted to share that joy with the community,” said Woodman.

Now they’re giving others the chance to blow off steam and break into a sweat. Selkie offers private community sauna rentals, and sets up open community sauna events around M-D-I

Whether you just want to enjoy a whole session, relaxing in the sauna, or off-set the heat with a cool dip nearby, folks have been enjoying the experience. And it’s becoming a popular way to celebrate special events, like birthdays, or bridal showers.

Selkie Sauna Visitor, Matthew Haviland said, “My wife actually, she did this for my birthday. And we’ve been just spending like 15 minutes in the sauna, go, jumping in the ocean, getting back in the sauna, kind of cold hot, cold hot and it just feels so amazing. After an hour like right now I just my skin feels good, my whole body feels amazing.”

I asked Matthew, “Would you do this again for your birthday?”

He replied, “Oh, yeah, every time I’d do it, I do it every day if I could honestly.”

And on this Father’s Day weekend, it’s has been a favored way for families to say ‘Thanks’ to Dad.

The Selkie folks are happy to bring this therapeutic addition to the area, and to have the opportunity to bring the community together.

Selkie Sauna Co-Owner, Gail Gladstone said, “It’s wonderful. (The) sauna is available to everybody. It makes people happy. Why would you not share that it’s wonderful just being able to connect in a very personal way. And the thing about the sauna is it’s, it’s slow, you know, you can’t you can’t do a fast sauna. It’s not in and get it done if you sit there and you’re with people and and as you kind of just destress you know, just can’t help it and then just you open up, you start talking to people and you make connection. It’s wonderful.”

For more information about Selkie Sauna, you can check out their website: https://www.selkiesauna.com/

For more information about the cold water swimming group Cold Tits, Warm Hearts, you can check out their Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/coldtitswarmhearts/?hl=en

