Man killed in one-car crash in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed in a single-car crash in Hampden Saturday afternoon.

63-year-old Thomas Merchant of Hancock was found deceased in his vehicle when law enforcement responded to the crash that occurred in the median near mile marker 176 Southbound on Interstate 95 around 4:40 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows that Merchant crashed his vehicle into the median guardrails before continuing to travel another 300 feet before stopping.

Authorities say that weather and speed were factors in the crash.

Alongside state troopers, Hampden and Hermon Fire Departments assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

