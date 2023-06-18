Historic fair wraps up first year under new ownership

SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) -The rain and mud didn’t stop fairgoers in Springfield today.

Today was the last day of the fair with todays events including a demolition derby, a stunt dog demo featuring frisbees and tricks, and finally a pig scramble for the kids.

This year’s fair brought back a carnival which had been absent since 2016.

Ashley LaDuke and Dustin Gordon are the new owners of the fair and finally saw their five months of planning it come to fruition.

”We’re really appreciative of everyone that has come out these last few days to support us. The weather hasn’t been the best, but we still had a decent crowd the last few days and we’re really appreciative of everyone who came out to support us.” said LaDuke, president of the fair.

“I travel with the carnival. These guys here are like family to me. I travel with them all season long and we go to different spots in the in the state of Maine you know. Some of them go to New Hampshire, I do Maine and only Maine, but this is what I own, this is what I do.” stated longtime carnival worker Rober Heap.

While today is the last day, gates officially close at ten.

The new owners have big plans that include a variety of events at the fairgrounds throughout the year which will include something on Labor Day weekend which was when the fair was held in previous years.

The agricultural fair has been held since 1850 and has only taken two years off, once during World War 2 and again in 2020.

The couple is thrilled to keep the tradition going and looks forward to more fairs to come.

