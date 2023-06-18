Clouds & Drizzle Tonight & Tomorrow. Warmer Days Coming

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure that has been plaguing us all weekend has now moved to our northeast. Clouds will remain overnight along with a passing shower or two. Fog will develop and for some areas will be dense. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

By Monday, temperatures will improve with most locations expecting highs in the 60s. The clouds will remain and could produce areas of light drizzle.

After Monday, the rest of next week is trending warmer and drier. An upper-level ridge will be building in and will help to supply us with summer temperatures by the end of the week. There could be some locations by Thursday and Friday that see highs well into the 80s and even a few 90° readings. Not only will we get the heat, but the humidity will also come with it.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Some drizzle with areas of patchy fog. Lows in the 40s and 50s. Northerly wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A quick passing shower or two. Highs in the 60s with a northerly wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A stray shower will be possible.

WEDNESDAY: First day of Summer. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and closing in on the 80° mark.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & humid. Highs in the 70s and 80s. A few spots close to 90°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & humid. Highs well into the 70s & 80s. Some 90s possible.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

