Bucksport Pride celebrates third annual community event

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The rain stopped just in time for the third annual Bucksport Pride event Sunday.

Held at the Bucksport Waterfront, the great views set the backdrop for colorfully-decorated resource and business booths, live music, and inspiring speeches and readings by local community activists from Equality Maine, Mabel Wadsworth Center and more.

The event was hosted by Bucksport Pride, with sponsorships from Health Equity Alliance, Bangor Savings Bank, Hannaford’s, Ocean’s Edge Reality, the Unitarian Universalist Church and the town of Bucksport. This year marks the third annual Bucksport Pride.

“This event today is really just to get everybody together, whether you’re in the LGBTQIA+ community or not, or you’re just an ally which is amazing. It’s, you know, a chance for all of us to get together,” describes Bucksport Pride committee member Chandra Cote. “It’s Father’s Day, so it’s amazing to see the fathers and father figures out here celebrating, just a way to be united, come together.”

Bucksport Pride ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, find Bucksport Pride on Facebook.

