Brunswick PD arrest two after finding ‘significant amount of drugs’ from a hotel

BRUNSWICK Maine (WMTW) - Brunswick police seized what they are calling a “significant amount of drugs” from a hotel.

First responders were called to the scene after Daniel Blair, 41, allegedly set a bed on fire in one of the rooms at the Relax Inn.

Blair was accompanied by Caitlin Smith, 30.

Police say they found illegal substances in Blair’s car.

Blair is facing multiple charges, including unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Smith is facing three counts of unlawful possession.

They are both scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on Aug. 23.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.