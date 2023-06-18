Brunswick PD arrest two after finding ‘significant amount of drugs’ from a hotel

Daniel Blair, 41, is facing multiple charges and Caitlin Smith, 30, is charged with unlawful possession.
Blair is facing multiple charges, including unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. Smith is...
Blair is facing multiple charges, including unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. Smith is facing three counts of unlawful possession.(Brunswick Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK Maine (WMTW) - Brunswick police seized what they are calling a “significant amount of drugs” from a hotel.

First responders were called to the scene after Daniel Blair, 41, allegedly set a bed on fire in one of the rooms at the Relax Inn.

Blair was accompanied by Caitlin Smith, 30.

Police say they found illegal substances in Blair’s car.

Blair is facing multiple charges, including unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Smith is facing three counts of unlawful possession.

They are both scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on Aug. 23.

