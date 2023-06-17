Surry woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A Surry woman has been charged after Ellsworth Police seized enough fentanyl to kill 51,000 people.

Police say they found 102 grams of fentanyl while assisting the fire department with a medical incident in the Maine Coast Mall parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Police investigated and found 29-year-old Sierra Lutz later that evening.

Lutz has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating release conditions.

