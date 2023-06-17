Surry woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Sierra Lutz has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating release conditions.
Sierra Lutz has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating release conditions.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A Surry woman has been charged after Ellsworth Police seized enough fentanyl to kill 51,000 people.

Police say they found 102 grams of fentanyl while assisting the fire department with a medical incident in the Maine Coast Mall parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Police investigated and found 29-year-old Sierra Lutz later that evening.

Lutz has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating release conditions.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Wet & Cool Weekend
Robert Lindell, Jr.
Former state representative appears in court for post-conviction hearing
Healthcare
Former Maine doctor files lawsuit alleging illegal firing: report
Aroostook Centre Mall
Aroostook Centre Mall officially under new ownership