Rain will finally come to an end

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system remains just of the coast and continues to bring us rain and clouds. Steady rain will continue into the overnight but become scattered showers by sunrise. Showers will begin to taper through the late morning and only a few showers are expected to linger into the afternoon, mainly Downeast and in Northern Maine. However, the cloud cover will stick around, and so will the cool temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the 50s. There will also be a noticeable breeze out of the north.

Conditions will begin to improve to start the work week as high pressure tracks into the region. Cloudy skies are still expected on Monday, but temperatures will begin their steady climb, reaching their peak by the end of the week. Expect highs on Monday to reach the 60s, but a few 70s may be possible in Central Maine.

Partly sunny skies will make their return on Tuesday with even more sunshine appearing on Wednesday, the first day of summer. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will round out the week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and rainy. Lows 49-53°. North wind 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning. Highs 54-63°. North wind 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with highs in the 60s. North wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. North wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. West wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.