Rain in Maine for the Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Looks like a drippy weekend friends, as an area of low pressure tracking rather slowly across the Gulf of Maine brings Northern New England showers and periods of rain (sorry, Dads.) The position of the low will create a breezy day, with winds coming at us out of the east.

If we could boot that low out of the area by Sunday, we could salvage a decent Sunday, but that’s not going to happen, as that low will take its sweet old time getting out of here. As Curt mentioned Friday evening, looks like much of our region will measure between 1-2″ of rain this weekend.

Finally, a change in our weather pattern as we head into the new work week! Monday is a bit of transition day; by Tuesday expect a generous helping of sunshine, with dry conditions staying with us for the week, with each day getting progressively warmer. By the end of the week, inland areas will be looking at thermometer readings well into the 80s; coastal communities will be cooler thanks to onshore breezes.

Curt’s forecast from late Friday night continues to ring true:

SATURDAY: Periods of rain, some heavy at times especially during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Easterly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Rain in the morning before drying up by the afternoon. Clouds will remain and highs will be in the 50s and 60s. NE wind gusting to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: First day of Summer. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and closing in on the 80° mark.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s.

