Man killed after being hit by car in the middle of Main Street in Lewiston
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car on a busy stretch of road on Friday afternoon.
Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed that the crash occurred on Main Street near the intersection with Bates Street at around 2:30 p.m.
The unidentified victim was in the middle of the street when he was hit.
It is unclear if he was in a crosswalk at the time.
The area was closed for several hours, but has been reopened.
