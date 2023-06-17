Man killed after being hit by car in the middle of Main Street in Lewiston

The unidentified victim was in the middle of the street when he was hit.
(Credit: MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car on a busy stretch of road on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed that the crash occurred on Main Street near the intersection with Bates Street at around 2:30 p.m.

The unidentified victim was in the middle of the street when he was hit.

It is unclear if he was in a crosswalk at the time.

The area was closed for several hours, but has been reopened.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

McKay wx June 17
Bangor fans experience Dave Matthews Band community kindness firsthand
Bangor fans experience Dave Matthews Band community kindness
Sierra Lutz has been charged with aggravated drug trafficking and violating release conditions.
Surry woman arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Wet & Cool Weekend