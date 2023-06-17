Man killed after being hit by car in the middle of Main Street in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car on a busy stretch of road on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed that the crash occurred on Main Street near the intersection with Bates Street at around 2:30 p.m.

The unidentified victim was in the middle of the street when he was hit.

It is unclear if he was in a crosswalk at the time.

The area was closed for several hours, but has been reopened.

