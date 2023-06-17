Dump truck rolls over in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A dump truck rolled over on the 800 block of Fuller Road this afternoon.

Hermon Fire Department, The Penobscot County Sherriff’s Office, and the Maine DEP responded to the accident that occured at 12:45 this afternoon.

The light traffic was moved down to a single lane and the road was briefly closed as the truck was removed.

The road has been opened as of 3:30PM.

There were no injuries to the two occupants of the truck.

”When we arrived on scene we found a small dump truck that exited the roadway and ruptured a fuel tank and leaked diesel fuel on the ground and because of that the DEP was called in to handle the spill.” said Hermon Fire Chief, Cody Sullivan

Only about thirty gallons of fuel were estimated to be spilled.

The truck was not loaded at the time of the accident.

The Penobscot County Sherriff’s office is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.