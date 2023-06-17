Dump truck rolls over in Hermon

Truck rollover in Hermon
Truck rollover in Hermon(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A dump truck rolled over on the 800 block of Fuller Road this afternoon.

Hermon Fire Department, The Penobscot County Sherriff’s Office, and the Maine DEP responded to the accident that occured at 12:45 this afternoon.

The light traffic was moved down to a single lane and the road was briefly closed as the truck was removed.

The road has been opened as of 3:30PM.

There were no injuries to the two occupants of the truck.

”When we arrived on scene we found a small dump truck that exited the roadway and ruptured a fuel tank and leaked diesel fuel on the ground and because of that the DEP was called in to handle the spill.” said Hermon Fire Chief, Cody Sullivan

Only about thirty gallons of fuel were estimated to be spilled.

The truck was not loaded at the time of the accident.

The Penobscot County Sherriff’s office is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Beats and Eats Food Truck Festival
Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival celebrates fifth anniversary at Bangor Waterfront
Camp CaPella hosts its open house
Alcohol, speed and inattention attributed to serious crash near Raymond Beach
Man killed after being hit by car in the middle of Main Street in Lewiston