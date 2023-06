PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland was the site to crown the 2023 Class B boys and girls lacrosse state champions.

Greely girls, York boys win titles (WABI/WMTW)

The Greely girls defeated Brunswick, 14-2, to repeat as state champions.

Later, the York boys took down Messalonskee, 12-10, to capture the state title.

