Camp CaPella hosts its open house

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a few years off, Camp CaPella hosted its annual open house.

The Dedham Camp is non-profit summer camp serving those with disabilities and has attracted campers from across New England and as far as California.

Today potential campers, donators, and families were in attendance on the along the shores of Phillips Lake.

In addition to checking out the camp, raffles, cornhole, and a lunch were also offered.

”There’s marshmallows, there’s fires, there’s you know, tons of different fun things that they do that we’re not gonna be able to touch on today, but we just wanna give them a chance to look around and feel comfortable with their environment.” said Melanie Dresser, Exexutive Director of the camp.

A memorial for a longtime camper who recently passed was also dedicated this morning.

The camp does not turn anyone away based on ability to pay and feels that everyone should have the chance to go to camp in Maine.

Camp CaPella is also seeking donations to build a new bathhouse with any kind of donation being welcome whether it be financial, materials, or just help.

The camp has been around since the sixties.

