Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival celebrates fifth anniversary at Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The rainy weather Saturday did not slow down Beats & Eats, as crowds braced the elements to enjoy the annual food truck festival.

The Bangor Waterfront hosted live music, games, business vendors, and a delicious assortment of food trucks designed to satisfy any craving. Some trucks featured include Melt, Jeff’s Jamaican Cuisine, Mainely Tacos, Chick-fil-A and more.

Put on by local radio station Z107.3, this year’s festival celebrated Beats & Eats fifth anniversary.

