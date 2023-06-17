Beats & Eats Food Truck Festival celebrates fifth anniversary at Bangor Waterfront

The rainy weather Saturday did not slow down Beats & Eats, as crowds braced the elements to enjoy the annual food truck festival.
Beats and Eats Food Truck Festival
Beats and Eats Food Truck Festival(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The rainy weather Saturday did not slow down Beats & Eats, as crowds braced the elements to enjoy the annual food truck festival.

The Bangor Waterfront hosted live music, games, business vendors, and a delicious assortment of food trucks designed to satisfy any craving. Some trucks featured include Melt, Jeff’s Jamaican Cuisine, Mainely Tacos, Chick-fil-A and more.

Put on by local radio station Z107.3, this year’s festival celebrated Beats & Eats fifth anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Camp CaPella hosts its open house
Truck rollover in Hermon
Dump truck rolls over in Hermon
Alcohol, speed and inattention attributed to serious crash near Raymond Beach
Man killed after being hit by car in the middle of Main Street in Lewiston