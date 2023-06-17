Alcohol, speed and inattention attributed to serious crash near Raymond Beach

Officials say three people were sent to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYMOND, Maine (WMTW) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say three people were hospitalized after a serious crash near Raymond Beach at around 7:30p.m. on Friday.

When deputies arrived at Raymond Beach along Roosevelt Trail near Deep Cove Road, they found that three people had been able to get themselves out of two cars that had crashed.

Karen Beaulieu, 44 of Biddeford was driving her Jeep westbound on Route 302 when investigators say she collided with the back of a Toyota Highlander driven by 31-year-old Anna Apon of Raymond.

Apon was reportedly trying to turn her Highlander left into the Raymond Beach parking lot.

The force of the crash forced the Highlander farther down Route 302, while the Jeep tipped over onto its side.

Beaulieu, Apon and a passenger in Apon’s car were all sent to area hopsitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the crash remains under investigation, officials say “speed, inattention and alcohol were factors in the crash.”

