Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car

A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A juvenile bald eagle that was hit by a car in Kansas has been successfully released back into the wild after its recovery.

Officials with Operation Wildlife said the bird was released Tuesday.

The bald eagle was found injured in Douglas County in early May and was brought to Operation Wildlife for treatment.

Wildlife rescuers noted that when the eagle arrived in their care, it could not use its right leg. Staff suspected from the injuries that the bird was hit by a car.

Fortunately, handlers did not find any broken bones, but the bird had muscle and soft tissue damage.

Rescuers prescribed the animal an anti-inflammatory medication and cage rest. Once that was complete, the bird was moved to a flight pen to see how much leg strength it regained. It passed the test with flying colors.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.

Officials said the juvenile bald eagle still has dark feathers instead of the trademark white head because bald eagles do not gain their distinctive white feathers until around 5 years old.

