State championships postponed

BANGOR, BREWER, GORHAM, PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Saturday’s weather forecast postponed state championships to next week.

Monday June 19

Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland:

10 a.m. Class C Girls Lacrosse Championship: No. 1 Freeport vs. No. 2 North Yarmouth Academy

12:30 p.m. Class C Boys Lacrosse Championship: No. 1 Waynflete vs. No. 3 North Yarmouth Academy

3:30 p.m. Class A Girls Lacrosse Championship: No. 1 Kennebunk vs. No. 3 Yarmouth

6 p.m. Class A Boys Lacrosse Championship: No. 1 Cape Elizabeth vs. No. 3 South Portland

Tuesday June 20

Mansfield Stadium, Bangor:

3 p.m. Class B Baseball Championship: No. 1 Old Town vs. No. 2 Yarmouth

6:30 p.m. Class D Baseball Championship: No. 2 Bangor Christian vs. No. 3 St. Dominic

Coffin Field, Brewer:

3 p.m. Class D Softball Championship: No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy vs. No. 5 Machias

7 p.m. Class B Softball Championship: No. 1 Nokomis vs. No. 1 York

University of Southern Maine, Gorham:

3 p.m. Class A Baseball Championship: No. 2 South Portland vs. No. 8 Edward Little

3:30 p.m. Class C Softball Championship: No. 1 Bucksport vs. No. 3 Hall-Dale

6:30 p.m. Class C Baseball Championship: No. 2 Monmouth vs. No. 3 Bucksport

7 p.m. Class A Softball Championship: No. 1 Oxford Hills vs. No. 2 Windham

