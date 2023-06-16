Soggy Saturday. Rain For The First Half Of Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thunderstorms have now developed over parts of western Maine and will slowly move eastwards into the first part of the night. Due to the slow-moving nature of these storms, localized flooding will be possible for communities that get caught under the storms. Once we get past sunset, the threat of storms will end but there will still be the chance for showers overnight especially over western Maine. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s with areas of patchy fog.

Rain will fill in over central & eastern Maine early Saturday morning as an area of low pressure begins to move into the Gulf of Maine. Saturday does now look to be a washout as rain should be expected all day long. Heaviest rainfall will be through the afternoon and into the early evening. Highs will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a breezy easterly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

The low will stall in the Gulf of Maine Saturday night and will continue to wrap in periods of moderate rainfall through the first half of Sunday. Towards Sunday afternoon, the low will lift north & east and conditions will be drying out, but clouds will remain. Sunday will be the coolest day of the extended forecast with highs only maxing out in the 50s and low 60s.

Rainfall totals through the weekend will average for most from 1-2″.

The start of next week is now trending drier as an upper-level ridge begins to slowly build in. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. More seasonable temperatures arrive by the middle part of the week. Once we get past the first day of Summer (Wednesday) it does look like temperatures will begin to pop up into the 80s and the dry weather will continue into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Showers & thunderstorms through the first half of the night. Lows in the 40s & 50s with patchy fog. Easterly wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain, some heavy at times especially during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Easterly wind gusting up to 25 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Rain in the morning before drying up by the afternoon. Clouds will remain and highs will be in the 50s and 60s. NE wind gusting to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: First day of Summer. Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and closing in on the 80° mark.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.