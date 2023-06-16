Police say Newport woman broke window at a West Gardiner home, faces drug charges

Lisa Demers
Lisa Demers(Kennebec County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Newport woman is facing drug charges after allegedly breaking a window at a home in West Gardiner.

Lisa Demers, 54, is charged with drug trafficking and violation of conditions of release.

On Tuesday morning, police say they were called to Pond Road for a report of suspicious activity.

Deputies say when they got there, Demers admitted to recently smoking meth and drove to the West Gardiner home from Newport.

Police say when they searched her vehicle, they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

We’re told Demers was out on bail for previous charges and was not allowed bail at the time of her arrest.

