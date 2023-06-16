Old Town captures Class B North baseball title
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Coyotes are back in the Class B state title game after winning it all in 2021.
The players are ready to add another banner at their school with a team that has championship baseball pedigree.
“It means everything. We have a great baseball program here in Old Town. We’ve had it the last 10 years. It means a lot knowing we can get back here with almost a completely different team than we had two years ago. It feels awesome,” said Gabe Gifford, senior pitcher.
Old Town will be facing Yarmouth at Bangor’s Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for the state championship.
