Mass. man who was target of weeks-long police manhunt receives sentence

(WABI) - A Massachusetts man who was the target of a more than five week police manhunt has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Diego Martinez, 32, was arrested in December of 2022 at a home in Waterville where he was found hiding in the attic.

Police had been searching for Martinez after officers attempted to arrest him in November in Sabattus.

Police say Martinez drove a car through a closed garage door, then sped off.

According to the paper, Martinez pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including felony-level counts of eluding an officer, kidnapping, theft, passing a roadblock, aggravated trafficking drugs, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

