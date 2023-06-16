Maine Connectivity Authority awarded $30 million federal grant to improve broadband infrastructure across the state

Maine (WABI) - The state is one step closer to making sure Mainers who want it can have a fast, affordable, internet connection.

The Maine Connectivity Authority has earned a new federal grant worth $30 million to fund 530 miles of “middle mile” infrastructure.

Those are regional fiber optic lines that can carry large amounts of data at high speeds over long distances to provide internet connectivity to homes and businesses.

The 530-mile route crosses 131 communities, passing more than 11,000 unserved houses and businesses.

We got the best news, MOOSE Net is a go!! MCA has been awarded a $30 million competitive grant from National... Posted by Maine Connectivity Authority on Friday, June 16, 2023

This grant will help more than 200 institutions such as schools, libraries, hospitals, civic centers, and local government buildings.

Maine’s grant application is bringing together key partners in a $53 million project to construct the Maine Online Optical Statewide Enabling Network (MOOSE Net).

The funding comes from National Telecommunications Information Administration’s (NTIA) Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program.

“MOOSE Net and the partnership approach allows us to think about how are we allowing for more diverse pathways of the internet to be distributed throughout the state and how can we maintain that to ensure public benefit and to ensure that we are increasing the options of service, and hence, the affordable options to homes and businesses throughout the state,” said Andrew Butcher, president of the Maine Connectivity Authority.

Maine’s proposal was one of 32 selected from a pool of more than 260 applications.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.