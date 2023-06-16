Machias completes comeback to win Class D North softball championship

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Machias Bulldogs showed their resiliency in a come-from-behind 9-4 win over Penobscot Valley in the Class D North Softball Championship on Wednesday night in Brewer.

The No. 5 Bulldogs trailed the No. 2 Howlers, 4-1, through four innings before reeling off the last eight runs of the game.

Plenty of scores came with two outs.

“Having more patience at the plate is all we needed. We just needed to get our energy up a little bit. It fell when they scored their first couple runs, but once we had patience and the dugout brought the energy up, it brought everyone back to life,” said Cassandra Dahl, sophomore designated hitter/rightfielder.

Machias earned a spot in the Class D State Championship, where they’ll take on South No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Brewer’s Coffin Field.

