Machias completes comeback to win Class D North softball championship

Machias earned a spot in the Class D State Championship, where they’ll take on South No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Brewer’s Coffin Field
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Machias Bulldogs showed their resiliency in a come-from-behind 9-4 win over Penobscot Valley in the Class D North Softball Championship on Wednesday night in Brewer.

The No. 5 Bulldogs trailed the No. 2 Penobscot Valley Howlers, 4-1, through four innings before...
The No. 5 Bulldogs trailed the No. 2 Penobscot Valley Howlers, 4-1, through four innings before reeling off the last eight runs of the game(WABI)

The No. 5 Bulldogs trailed the No. 2 Howlers, 4-1, through four innings before reeling off the last eight runs of the game.

Plenty of scores came with two outs.

“Having more patience at the plate is all we needed. We just needed to get our energy up a little bit. It fell when they scored their first couple runs, but once we had patience and the dugout brought the energy up, it brought everyone back to life,” said Cassandra Dahl, sophomore designated hitter/rightfielder.

Machias earned a spot in the Class D State Championship, where they’ll take on South No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Brewer’s Coffin Field.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Old Town will be facing Yarmouth at Bangor’s Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for the...
Old Town captures Class B North baseball title
The Golden Bucks will face the No. 3 seed out of the South, Hall-Dale, at 12:30 on Saturday at...
Bucksport wins Class C North softball championship
The Golden Bucks are going to Gorham for Saturday’s Class C State Championship against Monmouth...
Bucksport repeats as Class C North baseball champions
Saturday’s games moved to next week
State championships postponed