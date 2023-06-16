Local businessmen purchase former Gouldsboro sardine cannery at auction

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - The former sardine cannery plant in Gouldsboro was sold at auction, again, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The newspaper reports a pair of businessmen from the Schoodic area made the highest bid Thursday of $975,000.

According to the BDN, winning bidders Tim Ring and Kevin Barbee don’t yet know how they’ll use the building but view it as an investment property.

Up until its closure 13 years ago, it was the last full-time sardine cannery in the United States.

It was then transformed into a lobster processing plant.

Maine Fair Trade Lobster bought the property at auction 11 years ago.

A community member quoted in the Bangor Daily News says her local non-profit group is pleased with the sale.

She told the paper they’d like to see the building divided between several tenants and continue to operate as a working waterfront.

