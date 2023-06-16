Incense and Peppermints is celebrating National Fudge Day with a variety of flavors

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Today is National Fudge Day.

It’s also the first year anniversary for the fudge factory at Incense and Peppermints.

Malcolm Porter is the co-owner of the candy and gift store in Downtown Waterville.

He says they usually have household flavors like peanut butter and chocolate.

They’ve also been incorporating seasonal flavors like watermelon and s’mores.

“We do take out all the stops for National Fudge Day, clearly, but we also have our fudge year round , and many of the flavors that we have are things that we have regularly on the fudge board and we also do have some seasonal offerings as well so be sure to stop on by, pick up some fudge and remember, fudge makes a great gift for Father’s Day this Sunday,” Porter said.

The store carries a variety of candy including vintage ones.

