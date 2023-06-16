AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills signed the Highway Fund budget into law today.

The compromise agreement creates a sustainable source of funding, moving away from previous sources like the gas tax.

Under the plan approved by both parties, 40-percent of the 5.5 percent sales tax on vehicle purchases, and 40-percent of sales and use taxes collected by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will go to the Highway Fund.

Mills says it’s expected to generate more than 200-million dollars for infrastructure repair over a two year period.

DOT commissioner Bruce Van Note says it’s taken 20 years to get to this point.

“It is huge for allowing us to make plans, deliver plans and leverage federal funding, so it’s really a big day, and so, the credit goes to the governor, who has had steadfast support for transportation, Transportation Committee, Appropriations Committee, and the Tax Committee, who when working on the bill kind of came up with the idea.

The plan goes into action July 1st.

Van Note says Maine DOT will use the funds to help with their three year infrastructure plan that includes over 300 bridge projects, 2000 miles of light paving, and almost 300 miles of highway construction and rehabilitation.

