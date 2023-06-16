Former state representative appears in court for post-conviction hearing

Robert Lindell, Jr.
Robert Lindell, Jr.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - A former state representative from Frankfort appeared in a Houlton courtroom on Friday for a post-conviction hearing.

Robert Lindell, Jr. was convicted in 2019 on 15 criminal counts involving theft, securities fraud, and intentional evasion of and failure to pay Maine income tax.

He’s currently serving a 10-year sentence for stealing more than $3 million from two elderly widows.

Lindell’s main point of argument on Friday was his attorneys at the time did not adequately represent him at his trial by not telling him about several plea offerings made by the Attorney General’s Office.

The judge will issue a written ruling at a later date.

