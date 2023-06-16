Former Maine doctor files lawsuit alleging illegal firing: report

Healthcare
Healthcare(Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine is being sued by its former medical director, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The newspaper reports Dr. Brenda Gowesky filed the lawsuit against the agency and its executive director in federal court earlier this month.

According to the BDN, Gowesky says she was illegally fired from her job with the board after Northern Light Health said it did not want her involved in any of its cases.

The paper says Gowesky’s complaint alleges she had been previously fired from her job as an emergency room physician at Eastern Maine Medical Center after she reported concerns about patient safety.

The lawsuit states while she says she initially received positive feedback from the board’s executive director, that changed as soon as Northern Light intervened.

Gowesky is seeking unspecified damages.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Robert Lindell, Jr.
Former state representative appears in court for post-conviction hearing
Federal court sides with lobster fishers in whale protection case anchored off New England
Joseph Eaton
Docs: Joseph Eaton stole multiple guns from victim in Bowdoin murder, prior to I-295 shooting spree
Diego Martinez
Mass. man who was target of weeks-long police manhunt receives sentence