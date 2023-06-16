Farmers expect good crop this strawberry season despite cool spring weather

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s strawberry season is here, but just like any other crop, strawberries are weather dependent.

“This year’s strawberry crop is similar to a lot of crops right now, a bit delayed because of the cold temperatures that we’ve been having, and also not quite as much sunshine as we would normally expect,” explained Caleb Goossen of Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners.

Mother Nature wreaked havoc on some strawberry crops across the state in late May.

An unexpected frost damaged many flowering crops.

“One cold night at the wrong time can really do a number,” said Mark Hutton of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. “In a lot of areas, we were down below 28°, and it came just at the time blossoms were developing, and so, even though that temperature is not cool enough to kill the plant, it is cold enough to kill the blossoms.”

Mark Hutton is a Vegetable Specialist for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

He says there are some injury to this year’s crop, but not enough to be substantial.

“There are certainly going to be some growers who either did not have frost protection or did not have enough frost protection, and so, some of their yields may be impacted” Hutton said.

Jonathan Kenerson of Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant was one of the lucky ones as they had the irrigation in place to protect their strawberries.

Even so, their season as been delayed, slightly.

“We were hoping to be picking a week earlier, and it would have been a week earlier, but the cold, wet temperatures just delayed the ripening,” said Kenerson. “But, if you get warm sunny days, they just ripen quickly. With weather like this, we’re going to see crops coming in full.”

Despite the challenges, farmers are getting ready to open their stands and their fields for U-Pick in the coming days.

Treworgy Family Orchards will allow the public to pick their own starting Saturday morning.

However, you’ll want to get there early as they won’t last long.

“There are a lot of good berries out there, and the varieties that are coming on are ones that I really like, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Hutton.

“There is nothing like a fresh strawberry, and this is when it’s all worth it,” Kenerson said.

Pick your own strawberries starts at 8 am tomorrow! They will be going until we are picked out. We also have plenty... Posted by Treworgy Family Orchards on Friday, June 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.