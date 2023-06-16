Docs: Joseph Eaton stole multiple guns from victim in Bowdoin murder, prior to I-295 shooting spree

BOWDOIN, Maine (WMTW) - Court paperwork reveals how a man got the guns he’s accused of using to kill four people in Bowdoin before going on a shooting spree on Interstate 295.

A Sagadahoc County Grand Jury Indictment alleges Joseph Eaton stole nine guns from the home where he is accused of killing his parents and a couple they were staying with.

The bodies of Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, were found inside their home along with Joseph Eaton’s mother, Cynthia Eaton.

Outside, police say they found 66-year-old David Eaton, Joseph Eaton’s father, dead in a barn.

Maine State Police say all four died of gunshot wounds.

Eight of the stolen guns detailed in the indictment were taken from Robert Eger, while the ninth belonged to Eaton’s mother. According to documents, all guns were pistols, except for one rifle.

Prosecutors add Eaton stole credit cards, money and property valued between $1,000 to $10,000 from the eagers. The documents, however, do not say what was stolen or why.

In addition to the murder charges against Eaton, he is also being charged in the death of a pet Goldendoodle named Max.

After the discovery of the bodies in Bowdoin, reports began to come in of cars being hit by gunfire on I-295 near exits 15 and 17/East Main Street in Yarmouth.

The southbound section of the interstate was quickly shut down in the area as a large police presence descended upon the scene.

Sean Halsey, 51, and his two children, Justin Halsey and Paige Halsey, were all taken to Maine Medical Center for various injuries.

A previous indictment out of Cumberland County also charges Eaton for shooting at three other individuals at that time, aside from the Halsey family.

