Chef Nick DiGiovanni on Maine food, new cookbook and the perfect dish

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WABI) - A New England chef who first gained fame as the youngest finalist in MasterChef history and has now launched a multi-million-follower social media empire has just published his first cookbook.

Tom Krosnowski met Rhode Island native Nick DiGiovanni over Zoom to talk about his Maine inspirations, what he strives for in a perfect dish, and of course, cooking for Gordon Ramsay.

“Knife Drop” is available wherever books are sold - and you can connect with Nick all over social media @NickDiGiovanni.

